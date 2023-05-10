X

Arrest warrants issued for 3 new suspects in Dunwoody apartment shooting

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Police are searching for three new suspects in a shootout at a Dunwoody apartment complex that resulted in injuries and arrests for two men last month.

Gaquan Javor Napier, 22, and Jakwanis Singleton, 23, were both taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and later arrested for their alleged roles in the shooting, Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek said Wednesday.

Napier is charged with multiple violent crimes, including kidnapping, aggravated assault and first-degree home invasion, Cheek said. Singleton is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Cheek also named three additional men wanted on violent crime, gun and drug charges related to the incident, which took place April 21 at the Hartley Apartments less than a mile from Perimeter Mall.

Monkeize Antione Desean Moore, 25, is facing counts of first-degree home invasion, party to the crime of kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated assault, Cheek said. William Royster, 23, is facing counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The final suspect, 23-year-old Dexter Ward, is charged with possessing less than an ounce of marijuana.

All three newly announced suspects remain at large, according to Cheek.

Previous reports described Napier and Singleton as friends who met outside one of their apartments. One of the suspects pulled a gun on the other, forcing him inside the apartment, which ultimately escalated into a shootout, according to Cheek. The encounter then spilled into the breezeway. Responding officers found Napier and Singleton both injured at the scene.

Singleton was released from the hospital first and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on May 1, online jail records show. Napier was booked Friday after his release from the hospital.

No further information has been released about the alleged roles of Moore, Royster and Ward in the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

No more swimming in Lake Lanier at Margaritaville water park1h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: FDA panel backs over-the-counter birth control pill
12m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton DA’s office backs off push to disqualify attorney for GOP electors
1h ago

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in lawsuit over fatal crash
3h ago

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in lawsuit over fatal crash
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Midtown shooting: 2nd woman released from Grady, 2 others improving
1h ago
The Latest

2 accused in drive-by shooting that killed infant re-indicted on gang charges
52m ago
GBI: Cobb officers shoot man, woman following pursuit into Lithia Springs
1h ago
Midtown shooting: 2nd woman released from Grady, 2 others improving
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Rebecca Wright

From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
8h ago
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top