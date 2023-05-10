Arrest warrants issued for 3 new suspects in Dunwoody apartment shooting

All three newly announced suspects remain at large, according to Cheek.

Previous reports described Napier and Singleton as friends who met outside one of their apartments. One of the suspects pulled a gun on the other, forcing him inside the apartment, which ultimately escalated into a shootout, according to Cheek. The encounter then spilled into the breezeway. Responding officers found Napier and Singleton both injured at the scene.

Singleton was released from the hospital first and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on May 1, online jail records show. Napier was booked Friday after his release from the hospital.

No further information has been released about the alleged roles of Moore, Royster and Ward in the incident.

