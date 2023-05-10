Arrest warrants issued for 3 new suspects in Dunwoody apartment shooting

Police are searching for three new suspects in a shootout at a Dunwoody apartment complex that resulted in injuries and arrests for two men last month.
Gaquan Javor Napier, 22, and Jakwanis Singleton, 23, were both taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and later arrested for their alleged roles in the shooting, Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek said Wednesday.
Napier is charged with multiple violent crimes, including kidnapping, aggravated assault and first-degree home invasion, Cheek said. Singleton is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Cheek also named three additional men wanted on violent crime, gun and drug charges related to the incident, which took place April 21 at the Hartley Apartments less than a mile from Perimeter Mall.
Monkeize Antione Desean Moore, 25, is facing counts of first-degree home invasion, party to the crime of kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated assault, Cheek said. William Royster, 23, is facing counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The final suspect, 23-year-old Dexter Ward, is charged with possessing less than an ounce of marijuana.
All three newly announced suspects remain at large, according to Cheek.
Previous reports described Napier and Singleton as friends who met outside one of their apartments. One of the suspects pulled a gun on the other, forcing him inside the apartment, which ultimately escalated into a shootout, according to Cheek. The encounter then spilled into the breezeway. Responding officers found Napier and Singleton both injured at the scene.
Singleton was released from the hospital first and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on May 1, online jail records show. Napier was booked Friday after his release from the hospital.
No further information has been released about the alleged roles of Moore, Royster and Ward in the incident.
