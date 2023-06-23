Arrest made in Gwinnett homicide that led to SWAT standoff

A teenager was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting at a home in Grayson that triggered a SWAT standoff, according to officials.

Christian Houston, 19, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime in the Sunday incident, jail records show. Gwinnett County police have not shared details about the man’s arrest.

The victim, Rodrell Dobson, had just arrived at a home on Roseberry Lane to pick up a family member when authorities said he was confronted outside by Houston. The two spoke briefly before Houston is accused of shooting Dobson in the driveway, according to police.

The 38-year-old from Woodstock died at the scene, and police said Houston then retreated inside the home. The Gwinnett SWAT team responded and a standoff lasted for hours until officials learned Houston was no longer inside.

Officials did not provide a motive in the case or clarify the relationship between Houston and Dobson, but police described the incident as “domestic.”

Houston is also facing a charge of battery from an incident in a Grayson subdivision on May 26. According to an incident report, he slapped a cellphone out of a woman’s hand and tossed it in a pool.