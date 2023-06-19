Teen wanted in Gwinnett homicide that triggered SWAT response

Rodrell Dobson had just arrived at a home in Grayson to pick up a family member when authorities said he was confronted outside by a 19-year-old.

Gwinnett County police said Christian Houston talked briefly with Dobson, then shot him in the driveway.

The 38-year-old from Woodstock died at the scene, police said, while Houston was thought to have retreated inside the home on Roseberry Lane, prompting a SWAT situation that lasted for hours without an arrest.

By Monday, Houston had been identified publicly as the suspect in the first of two fatal shootings in Gwinnett on Father’s Day. Police have secured arrest warrants for the teenager, but his whereabouts are unknown.

Officers responded to the home, located off Cooper Road, shortly after noon Sunday and activated the SWAT team once Houston apparently fled into the house. But after several hours, they learned he was not inside.

His relationship with Dobson is unclear, though police said the shooting stemmed from a “domestic incident.”

Houston is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes. He is also wanted on an outstanding battery warrant from an incident in a Grayson subdivision May 26. According to an incident report, Houston slapped a cellphone out of a woman’s hand and tossed it in a pool.

On Sunday, Gwinnett police responded to another shooting just hours later at a home on Brook Lea Cove near Lawrenceville.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Justin Lacy allegedly shot his 31-year-old brother, Bryson Moten, inside the residence at about 2:45 p.m. Lacy faces multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Police have not shared additional information about what led to that shooting.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Houston is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.