Arrest made in fatal shooting at condemned SE Atlanta apartment complex

Police arrested Drashawn Mitchell on charges tied to an April 5 double shooting at a condemned apartment complex in southeast Atlanta that left one man dead.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Police have arrested a suspect in a double shooting earlier this month that left one man dead in Atlanta’s Thomasville neighborhood.

Drashawn Mitchell, 27, was taken into custody April 12 and charged with murder, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, records show.

Police captured Mitchell at a mental health clinic in northeast Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, an arrest report indicated. He remained held without bond Thursday at the Fulton County Jail, booking records show.

Mitchell’s charges stem from an April 5 shooting at the condemned Forest Cove apartment complex in southeast Atlanta. Police said he shot two men during an incident in the 900 block of New Town Circle.

Explore1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at condemned Forest Cove apartments

Willie Henderson, a 31-year-old Atlanta man, was shot several times in the torso, a police report indicated. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The other victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to both legs, resulting in a fractured femur, police said. He was stable when paramedics rushed him to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.

Records show police interviewed several people, reviewed dozens of videos and questioned Mitchell about the shooting.

According to police reports, Mitchell was acquainted with both victims, who lived together in the same unit at Forest Cove. Mitchell’s address was listed in a building on the opposite side of the dilapidated housing tenement.

The city is in the process of relocating residents of the subsidized apartment complex ahead of its demolition, which a judge ordered to begin this month.

Mitchell was no stranger to authorities. He was ensnared in a federal sting last year that targeted repeat offenders in Fulton County. Atlanta police picked up Mitchell on a burglary warrant near his home last May. Officers found a loaded 9mm pistol, an extended 9mm magazine, a digital scale, heroin, cocaine and other drugs in the felon’s car during the arrest, according to the Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury indicted Mitchell on drug trafficking and weapons charges in September 2021, according to authorities.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

