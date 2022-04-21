Arrest made in fatal shooting at condemned SE Atlanta apartment complex

The other victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to both legs, resulting in a fractured femur, police said. He was stable when paramedics rushed him to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.

Records show police interviewed several people, reviewed dozens of videos and questioned Mitchell about the shooting.

According to police reports, Mitchell was acquainted with both victims, who lived together in the same unit at Forest Cove. Mitchell’s address was listed in a building on the opposite side of the dilapidated housing tenement.

The city is in the process of relocating residents of the subsidized apartment complex ahead of its demolition, which a judge ordered to begin this month.

Mitchell was no stranger to authorities. He was ensnared in a federal sting last year that targeted repeat offenders in Fulton County. Atlanta police picked up Mitchell on a burglary warrant near his home last May. Officers found a loaded 9mm pistol, an extended 9mm magazine, a digital scale, heroin, cocaine and other drugs in the felon’s car during the arrest, according to the Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury indicted Mitchell on drug trafficking and weapons charges in September 2021, according to authorities.