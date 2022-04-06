ajc logo
X

1 killed, 1 wounded in SE Atlanta double shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting along New Town Circle on Tuesday evening.

caption arrowCaption
One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting along New Town Circle on Tuesday evening.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Atlanta homicide detectives are investigating a fatal double shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

One man was killed and another was hospitalized following the shooting at the Forest Cove Apartments in the 900 block of New Town Circle, according to a police spokesman.

The shooting happened just before 5:45 p.m., call records show. Police responded to the scene and both shooting victims were rushed to a hospital. One of the men later died.

Police did not immediately identify either of the victims.

Homicide investigators were on the scene Tuesday night working to solve the case. No suspect information was available.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Human remains found at Holly Springs shopping plaza ID’d as Cobb man
4h ago
Man arrested in shooting death of woman at Gwinnett extended-stay hotel
5h ago
Man accused of stabbing his mother to death in Hall County
7h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top