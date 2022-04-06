1 killed, 1 wounded in SE Atlanta double shooting

Atlanta homicide detectives are investigating a fatal double shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.
One man was killed and another was hospitalized following the shooting at the Forest Cove Apartments in the 900 block of New Town Circle, according to a police spokesman.
The shooting happened just before 5:45 p.m., call records show. Police responded to the scene and both shooting victims were rushed to a hospital. One of the men later died.
Police did not immediately identify either of the victims.
Homicide investigators were on the scene Tuesday night working to solve the case. No suspect information was available.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks