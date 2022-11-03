ajc logo
Arrest made after man killed, 3-year-old injured in DeKalb road-rage shooting

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 59-year-old man was arrested after a man was killed in a road-rage shooting in DeKalb County that also injured a child Monday, police said.

Eric Simmons is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in the incident that killed 25-year-old Darryl Wiley and injured a 3-year-old girl, DeKalb police Lt. Shane Smith said.

It was shortly before 1 p.m. when officers were called to a parking lot in the 2500 block of Gresham Road after shots were fired. Wiley was found with several gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The child was found inside Wiley’s vehicle with a small cut from flying glass, Smith said. She was taken to a hospital. Footage from the scene showed officers carrying a car seat next to an SUV with shattered windows, Channel 2 Action News reported.

ExploreMan dead, child injured in DeKalb shooting

Authorities said the incident began on I-20 over road rage until Wiley got off the interstate and into the parking lot. Simmons followed the victim, eventually exiting his vehicle and firing at Wiley’s vehicle several times, police said. The suspected shooter then fled the scene.

Simmons remains at the DeKalb jail without bond. Authorities did not say if Wiley was related to the child.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

