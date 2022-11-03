Arrest made after man killed, 3-year-old injured in DeKalb road-rage shooting

Eric Simmons is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in the incident that killed 25-year-old Darryl Wiley and injured a 3-year-old girl, DeKalb police Lt. Shane Smith said.

It was shortly before 1 p.m. when officers were called to a parking lot in the 2500 block of Gresham Road after shots were fired. Wiley was found with several gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.