BREAKING: Man dead, child injured in DeKalb shooting

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A man was killed and a child was injured Monday in a shooting in DeKalb County, police said.

Few details about the incident were immediately available, but police confirmed shots were fired in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Gresham Road. Police did not say what prompted the shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. His name was not released and police did not say if he was the child’s father.

The child was stable, and police said they are still working to determine the cause of the injury. Footage from the scene showed officers carrying a car seat next to an SUV with the driver’s window shattered, Channel 2 Action News reported.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

