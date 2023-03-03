BreakingNews
Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison in murder of wife, son
Armed robbery in Johns Creek leads to police chase, arrest in Dunwoody

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

An armed robbery suspect in Johns Creek led police on a chase and crashed in Dunwoody, leading to the suspect’s arrest Friday morning, authorities said.

Johns Creek police requested neighboring agencies be on the lookout for the suspect’s car just after midnight, according to Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek. Shortly after getting the alert, a Dunwoody officer spotted the car and tried to make a traffic stop.

The driver sped away instead of stopping, Cheek said. Not long after, the driver crashed and was taken into custody. The suspect, who was not injured, was then transferred to Johns Creek officers.

Johns Creek police have not responded to questions about the armed robbery or released any information about the incident, including the identity of the suspect.

