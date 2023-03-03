Armed robbery in Johns Creek leads to police chase, arrest in Dunwoody

Johns Creek police requested neighboring agencies be on the lookout for the suspect’s car just after midnight, according to Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek. Shortly after getting the alert, a Dunwoody officer spotted the car and tried to make a traffic stop.

The driver sped away instead of stopping, Cheek said. Not long after, the driver crashed and was taken into custody. The suspect, who was not injured, was then transferred to Johns Creek officers.