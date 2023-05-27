X

Armed person barricaded inside DeKalb home; SWAT on scene

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

A SWAT standoff is underway in DeKalb County, where an armed person is barricaded inside a home, police said.

The standoff is unfolding near the 2300 block of Cragstone Court off Covington Highway. Police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said the person barricaded is believed to be “experiencing a behavioral health crisis.” Officials confirmed that no one else is inside the home.

The person is armed and fired shots inside the home prior to law enforcement arriving, Wells added.

A large police presence, including several bomb squad trucks, K-9 units and SWAT, is surrounding the street. Residents are told to avoid the area until police have cleared the scene.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

In Georgia, COVID-19 emergency is over, but the virus hasn’t disappeared21h ago

Clayton County jailer, jail nurse accused of giving contraband to inmates
44m ago

Credit: AP

Teen workers are in high demand for summer and commanding better pay
10h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Public cost of Atlanta’s police and fire training center to be double
17h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Public cost of Atlanta’s police and fire training center to be double
17h ago

Credit: contributed

Lovett School project is for the birds
3h ago
The Latest

Clayton County jailer, jail nurse accused of giving contraband to inmates
44m ago
A Georgia man has been missing for 34 years. A tip didn’t lead to his body
12h ago
1 shot outside Steak ’n Shake near Truist Park in Cobb
16h ago
Featured

Grandson takes 93-year-old grandma to visit every U.S. national park
Braves hit home run with OutKast bobblehead night
After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top