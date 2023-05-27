Armed person barricaded inside DeKalb home; SWAT on scene

A SWAT standoff is underway in DeKalb County, where an armed person is barricaded inside a home, police said.

The standoff is unfolding near the 2300 block of Cragstone Court off Covington Highway. Police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said the person barricaded is believed to be “experiencing a behavioral health crisis.” Officials confirmed that no one else is inside the home.

The person is armed and fired shots inside the home prior to law enforcement arriving, Wells added.

A large police presence, including several bomb squad trucks, K-9 units and SWAT, is surrounding the street. Residents are told to avoid the area until police have cleared the scene.

