Armed man killed in confrontation with Barrow County deputies, GBI says

Authorities were called to a home in the Thorn Brook subdivision near the junction of Ga. 316 and Monroe Highway after getting reports of a domestic disturbance, the GBI said. Deputies were confronted by Reynolds when they arrived, but the state agency did not share further details about the circumstances.

Deputies are currently on scene at Thornbrook subdivision in Bethlehem regarding an officer involved shooting. The... Posted by Barrow County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, December 3, 2023

Barrow Sheriff Jud Smith said deputies knocked on the door of the home when they arrived, Channel 2 Action News reported. No one came, he said, but the garage door began to open.

Smith said a man inside the garage pointed a gun at the deputies and fired, according to Channel 2. At least three deputies fired at Reynolds, the GBI said.

Deputies provided first aid to Reynolds until he was taken to the hospital, the state agency said. The GBI is investigating the incident at the request of the sheriff’s office.

Earlier in the day, a police officer responded to reports of shots fired in downtown Dublin, the GBI said. When the officer arrived, he found multiple people shooting at each other in a parking lot on Franklin Street.

“The officer fired his gun in response,” the GBI said in a statement. “At this point, there is no information to indicate that anyone was shot by the officer.”

The Dublin Police Department is investigating the shooting incident prior to the officer’s arrival and has asked the GBI to investigate the officer’s involvement.

Anyone with information about the incident in Dublin is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

These were the 96th and 97th shootings involving law enforcement to be investigated by the GBI this year. By this date last year, the agency had investigated 108 such incidents.