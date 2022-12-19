‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after shooting 2 in Johns Creek, police say

Abdul Batin Azzam Rashid, 46, was identified as the shooter by one of the victims and should be considered armed and dangerous while he remains at large, Johns Creek police said. The police department is working to secure warrants for aggravated assault, among other charges, against Rashid.

Officers were called to a home on Plantation Drive just after 3:15 a.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One was able to identify Rashid, authorities said, and confirmed she was previously in a relationship with him.