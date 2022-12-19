ajc logo
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after shooting 2 in Johns Creek, police say

Credit: Johns Creek Police Department

Credit: Johns Creek Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting two people, one of whom was his ex-girlfriend, in Johns Creek early Monday morning.

Abdul Batin Azzam Rashid, 46, was identified as the shooter by one of the victims and should be considered armed and dangerous while he remains at large, Johns Creek police said. The police department is working to secure warrants for aggravated assault, among other charges, against Rashid.

Officers were called to a home on Plantation Drive just after 3:15 a.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One was able to identify Rashid, authorities said, and confirmed she was previously in a relationship with him.

Investigators released photos of Rashid and his car and are asking for help from the public as they work to locate him. He drives a gray 2011 BMW 550 sedan with a Georgia tag number CTN3038.

Members of the public should call 911 if they believe they’ve seen Rashid. Johns Creek police are asking other agencies to detain Rashid until arrest warrants against him are secured.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

