Argument leads to deadly shooting at DeKalb apartments, police say

A man was shot and killed Sunday at a DeKalb County apartment complex after he was seen arguing with someone in a vehicle, police said.
The person in the vehicle drove off after the shooting, leaving the victim lying in the street outside the Villages at the Creek apartments on North Indian Creek Drive. DeKalb police arrived at the complex around 4 p.m. and found the man dead, according to a police spokesperson.
Police did not release the name of the victim, who was described as being in his 20s.
“A witness on the scene stated the victim was arguing with someone in a vehicle when the person began shooting at the victim,” spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said in a statement. “The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.”
It was not clear what the two argued over. No arrests have been announced.
The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
