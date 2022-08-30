BreakingNews
UPDATE: I-285 westbound lanes in Dunwoody to close again tonight for inspection
Argument at Gwinnett family gathering leads to fatal shooting, police say

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

One man was killed and another is cooperating with Gwinnett County police after an argument escalated into a shooting at a family gathering in Loganville on Saturday, officials said.

Daniel Covington, 31, of Loganville, was shot at a home on Rose Terrace Circle and taken to the hospital, where he died, Gwinnett police said in a news release.

The man who shot Covington, 23-year-old Kendell Evans of Lithonia, remained at the scene and cooperated with responding officers, police said. Evans told investigators that Covington began arguing with him as soon as he arrived at the home.

As they argued, Covington challenged Evans to a physical fight, police said. Evans tried to retreat and get away, but officers said Covington continued pursuing him. Evans told police he believed Covington had a gun and was going to shoot him, so he shot first.

“There was evidence on the scene that corroborated Evans’ statements,” police said.

No charges have been filed, but police said the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

