Argument at Gwinnett family gathering leads to fatal shooting, police say

Daniel Covington, 31, of Loganville, was shot at a home on Rose Terrace Circle and taken to the hospital, where he died, Gwinnett police said in a news release.

The man who shot Covington, 23-year-old Kendell Evans of Lithonia, remained at the scene and cooperated with responding officers, police said. Evans told investigators that Covington began arguing with him as soon as he arrived at the home.