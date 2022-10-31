Argument at Buford Highway restaurant leads to shooting in parking lot

An argument at a Buford Highway restaurant ended in gunfire that sent two people to a hospital early Monday morning.
One victim was critically injured in the shooting outside the La Casa sports bar, located near the Clairmont Road intersection on the crowded DeKalb County highway known for its diverse food offerings. Brookhaven officers found the two wounded in the parking lot when they responded shortly after midnight.
“It appears that an altercation that started inside the establishment spilled onto the parking lot, where the parties involved retrieved firearms and began firing,” police spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Kissel said in a statement.
The other victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. A third person received minor injuries but was not believed to have been shot, Kissel said.
Police detained one person at the scene for questioning, but no charges had been filed in the shooting as of late Monday morning.
