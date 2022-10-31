Argument at Buford Highway restaurant leads to shooting in parking lot

One victim was critically injured in the shooting outside the La Casa sports bar, located near the Clairmont Road intersection on the crowded DeKalb County highway known for its diverse food offerings. Brookhaven officers found the two wounded in the parking lot when they responded shortly after midnight.

“It appears that an altercation that started inside the establishment spilled onto the parking lot, where the parties involved retrieved firearms and began firing,” police spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Kissel said in a statement.