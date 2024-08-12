Apparent murder-suicide involved mom, 11-year-old, DeKalb police say

A DeKalb County woman and her 11-year-old daughter are dead following what police believe was a murder-suicide Sunday evening.

DeKalb officers got a call around 7:45 p.m. about a person shot at the Polo Club Apartment Homes complex off Hambrick Road just outside Pine Lake. The area is between Stone Mountain and Clarkston.

When police arrived, they found two female victims with gunshot wounds, officials said. They were declared dead at the scene.