Apparent murder-suicide involved mom, 11-year-old, DeKalb police say

DeKalb County police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a mother and her 11-year-old daughter at the Polo Club Apartment Homes.

By
15 minutes ago

A DeKalb County woman and her 11-year-old daughter are dead following what police believe was a murder-suicide Sunday evening.

DeKalb officers got a call around 7:45 p.m. about a person shot at the Polo Club Apartment Homes complex off Hambrick Road just outside Pine Lake. The area is between Stone Mountain and Clarkston.

When police arrived, they found two female victims with gunshot wounds, officials said. They were declared dead at the scene.

“At this time, it appears to be a murder-suicide involving a mother and her 11-year-old daughter,” police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said.

No other details have been released about the incident.

