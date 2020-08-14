APD reverses new policy on non-injury car accidents

As it did when it enacted the policy, APD announced the reversal on social media, tweeting Friday, “At the height of COVID-19, APD implemented changes to normal operations to protect our officers & the public from unnecessary close contact with others. Now that the number of vehicles on our streets has increased, our officers will resume responding to non-injury accidents.”

The change, announced just two weeks ago, put responsibility “squarely on the driver,” said Bruce Hagen, an Atlanta attorney specializing in automobile accidents for the last 35 years.