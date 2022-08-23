APD respects decision not to charge officers in Rayshard Brooks’ death

“We have faith in the criminal justice system, and we respect the special prosecutor’s decision in this case,” the police department said in a statement. “Both Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan are still employed with APD. They are currently on administrative duty. Both officers will undergo Georgia P.O.S.T. recertification and training.”

Special prosecutor Pete Skandalakis announced Tuesday the charges against Rolfe and Brosnan would not go forward. He acknowledged the decision could upset many in the Atlanta community, especially given the public outcry and protests that followed Brooks’ death in July 2020.