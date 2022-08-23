ajc logo
APD respects decision not to charge officers in Rayshard Brooks’ death

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

The Atlanta Police Department says it respects the decision of a special prosecutor not to pursue criminal charges against two of its police officers in the 2020 death of Rayshard Brooks.

“We have faith in the criminal justice system, and we respect the special prosecutor’s decision in this case,” the police department said in a statement. “Both Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan are still employed with APD. They are currently on administrative duty. Both officers will undergo Georgia P.O.S.T. recertification and training.”

Special prosecutor Pete Skandalakis announced Tuesday the charges against Rolfe and Brosnan would not go forward. He acknowledged the decision could upset many in the Atlanta community, especially given the public outcry and protests that followed Brooks’ death in July 2020.

“But as prosecutors, we are guided by the law and by the facts, and that is what we did,” Skandalakis said.

Protesters gather at University Avenue Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Atlanta police on June 12, 2020, during a struggle in the drive-thru line. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

Protesters gather at University Avenue Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Atlanta police on June 12, 2020, during a struggle in the drive-thru line. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

