Another teen arrested in shooting outside McEachern High in Cobb

A fourth person tied to a February shooting outside McEachern High School in Cobb County was arrested Monday, police said.
Dequaven Ricks is facing charges of possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor and loitering on school property, Cobb police spokesman Eric Smith said. The 17-year-old was given a $5,000 bond and remained at the Cobb jail as of Tuesday evening.
Ricks is the third teenager and fourth suspect to be arrested after two people were shot Feb. 1 in the high school’s parking lot on New Macland Road, Smith confirmed.
Jean Germain, 20, was arrested Feb. 15 on charges of possession of a firearm on school property and loitering on school property.
Scott Anthony Foor Jr., 17, was arrested the day of the shooting and faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm on school property. The other suspect is a minor and police said they would not be releasing their name, but confirmed they are facing charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor. Smith stated both were students at McEachern.
Germain, who remains in the Cobb jail without bond, was one of the people shot during the incident, police said. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening and later determined to be a suspect.
The other person shot was not publicly identified, but Smith said they were not a McEachern student. Officials added that the two gunshot victims had been involved in a fight with a student prior to the gunfire.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.
