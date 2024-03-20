Crime & Public Safety

Another teen arrested in shooting outside McEachern High in Cobb

Dequaven Ricks is one of four suspects to be charged in a Feb. 1 shooting outside McEachern High School.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dequaven Ricks is one of four suspects to be charged in a Feb. 1 shooting outside McEachern High School.
By
16 minutes ago

A fourth person tied to a February shooting outside McEachern High School in Cobb County was arrested Monday, police said.

Dequaven Ricks is facing charges of possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor and loitering on school property, Cobb police spokesman Eric Smith said. The 17-year-old was given a $5,000 bond and remained at the Cobb jail as of Tuesday evening.

Ricks is the third teenager and fourth suspect to be arrested after two people were shot Feb. 1 in the high school’s parking lot on New Macland Road, Smith confirmed.

ExploreMan shot outside McEachern High now facing charges, Cobb police say

Jean Germain, 20, was arrested Feb. 15 on charges of possession of a firearm on school property and loitering on school property.

Scott Anthony Foor Jr., 17, was arrested the day of the shooting and faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm on school property. The other suspect is a minor and police said they would not be releasing their name, but confirmed they are facing charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor. Smith stated both were students at McEachern.

ExploreCobb parents press school board on security after shooting outside school

Germain, who remains in the Cobb jail without bond, was one of the people shot during the incident, police said. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening and later determined to be a suspect.

The other person shot was not publicly identified, but Smith said they were not a McEachern student. Officials added that the two gunshot victims had been involved in a fight with a student prior to the gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Senate panel backs bill piecing together several culture war issues

Credit: Alex Slitz

What Fani Willis ruling says about judge, road ahead for Fulton DA

Credit: Courtesy photo

Atlanta Girls’ School announces pending closure

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Delta pilot sentenced for being over alcohol limit before flight

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Delta pilot sentenced for being over alcohol limit before flight

Credit: AP

ELECTION 2024
Track election results for March 19 primaries
The Latest

Credit: Photo provided by Willie James Pye's attorneys

Georgia prisoner denied clemency; execution set for Wednesday
$35 debt leads to fatal DeKalb shooting, life in prison
2nd arrest made in June shooting death at Gwinnett park
Featured

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Meghan Trainor bought a full-page ad to thank T-Pain for new single
Georgia gems: 5 unmissable stops along the Blue Ridge Mountains
If you don’t get Georgia pre-K slot in district lottery, here’s what to do