Altercation in Mableton leads to one dead, another injured

Credit: Henri Hollis

By
1 hour ago

An altercation between two men in Mableton Monday afternoon left one injured and another dead, officials said.

Cobb County police officers responded to Denny Lane, near Pebblebrook High School, after receiving a call, authorities said. When they arrived at 2:11 p.m., they discovered two men with gunshot wounds.

Stephen Hulsey, 65, was shot in the leg and David Brooks, 34, was shot multiple times, according to police. Both men were transported to Cobb Hospital, where Brooks later died from his injuries.

The initial investigation indicates that the two men were engaged in an altercation with each other when the shots were fired, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb County Police Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

About the Author

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

Police ID woman killed in SE Atlanta shooting after suspect’s death1h ago
Murder suspect dead after shooting Atlanta officer, officials say1h ago
