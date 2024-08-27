Altercation in Mableton leads to one dead, another injured

An altercation between two men in Mableton Monday afternoon left one injured and another dead, officials said.

Cobb County police officers responded to Denny Lane, near Pebblebrook High School, after receiving a call, authorities said. When they arrived at 2:11 p.m., they discovered two men with gunshot wounds.

Stephen Hulsey, 65, was shot in the leg and David Brooks, 34, was shot multiple times, according to police. Both men were transported to Cobb Hospital, where Brooks later died from his injuries.