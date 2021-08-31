Alpharetta private school employee arrested on multiple child porn charges

An Alpharetta private school employee who worked in the athletic department has been arrested and charged with possessing child pornography and inappropriate contact with a child on the internet, police said.
Tarik Uduk, 25, was taken into custody Saturday at Fulton Science Academy and charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of obscene internet contact with a child, Sandy Springs police spokesman Sgt. Sal Ortega said Tuesday in a news release.
According to Ortega, the investigation began the Wednesday before Uduk’s arrest when Sandy Springs detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a person uploading child sexual abuse material to an online server. The GBI helped pinpoint the upload location as a home in Sandy Springs.
Investigators who reviewed the digital content obtained through a search warrant said they found multiple sexually explicit images and videos of children between the ages of 12 and 15. Sandy Springs detectives are continuing to analyze the content and search for evidence to determine if any of the children are students who were in contact with Uduk, Ortega said.
Police did not say if any of the children had been identified.
After Uduk was arrested Saturday, he was booked into the Fulton County Jail and remains there without bond, according to online records.
Fulton Science Academy’s Head of School, Dr. Kenan Sener, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the organization would not comment on Uduk’s arrest as the investigation remains open.
Uduk is not mentioned on the school’s website, but a newsletter sent out prior to the 2019-20 school year welcomed him to the athletic department as an assistant to the athletic director.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Sandy Springs Detective H. Reich at HReich@SandySpringsGA.Gov or 770-551-6923. Anyone with information on other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact their local police department or the GBI’s Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.
