Alpharetta private school employee arrested on multiple child porn charges

After Uduk was arrested Saturday, he was booked into the Fulton County Jail and remains there without bond, according to online records.

Fulton Science Academy’s Head of School, Dr. Kenan Sener, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the organization would not comment on Uduk’s arrest as the investigation remains open.

Uduk is not mentioned on the school’s website, but a newsletter sent out prior to the 2019-20 school year welcomed him to the athletic department as an assistant to the athletic director.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Sandy Springs Detective H. Reich at HReich@SandySpringsGA.Gov or 770-551-6923. Anyone with information on other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact their local police department or the GBI’s Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.

