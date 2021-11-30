Alleged gang member gets life in prison for 17-year-old’s murder in Clayton

Dantae Lamar Jones, 26, was convicted of multiple charges Nov. 17 and “promptly” sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Clayton District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley said Tuesday in a news release. Jones was found guilty on one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and five counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Jones was convicted of shooting and killing 17-year-old Jalen Camron on Jan. 13, 2018. According to Mosley, prosecutors provided evidence at trial that Jones was a high-ranking member of the Bloods gang. The night of the shooting, Jones told Camron and several others to get into his car, then drove the group to an abandoned house near the intersection of Apache Lane and Gristmill Court in Riverdale.