Alleged gang member gets life in prison for 17-year-old’s murder in Clayton

A Clayton County man who officials said is a member of the Bloods street gang has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of murdering a 17-year-old more than three years ago.
Dantae Lamar Jones, 26, was convicted of multiple charges Nov. 17 and “promptly” sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Clayton District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley said Tuesday in a news release. Jones was found guilty on one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and five counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Jones was convicted of shooting and killing 17-year-old Jalen Camron on Jan. 13, 2018. According to Mosley, prosecutors provided evidence at trial that Jones was a high-ranking member of the Bloods gang. The night of the shooting, Jones told Camron and several others to get into his car, then drove the group to an abandoned house near the intersection of Apache Lane and Gristmill Court in Riverdale.
Once they arrived, Jones ordered Camron out of the car and shot him, Mosley said. Jones fled the scene and spent three days as a fugitive before he was found by authorities. On Jan. 16, 2018, he was taken into custody at a hotel in Calhoun.
A second person who was a 16-year-old minor at the time of the incident was also charged with murder, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The second suspect’s identity was not released in the aftermath of Camron’s killing, and Mosley did not provide further information on the case against them.
Since Jones’ conviction, he has been sent to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Butts County. There, officials with the state’s Department of Corrections will decide the prison in which Jones will serve his life sentence.
“We hope this conviction brings some peace to the family of Mr. Camron and that the citizens of Clayton County and the state of Georgia rest easier knowing that we have removed a violent offender from the streets,” Mosley said in a statement.
About the Author