AK-47, crack cocaine among items seized near Atlanta Fair during crackdown

Multiple firearms, including an AK-47, and illegal drugs were seized by Fulton County’s crime suppression unit near the Atlanta Fair last weekend, the sheriff’s office announced on Facebook.
A 16-year-old boy was killed and two others — a 14-year-old and 19-year-old — were injured in a shooting about a block away from the fair earlier this month, prompting police and carnival organizers to step up patrols and security measures.
The slain teenager, Joshua Adetunji, was one of 10 people shot in Atlanta over the March 5 weekend.
Last weekend, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office’s Scorpion unit said it confiscated an AK-47, AR-15, two pistols, MDMA, Alprazolam, Oxycodone, crack cocaine and marijuana. A photo posted to the department’s Facebook account showed several firearms, bags of assorted drugs and a stack of cash.
No other details about the seizures were released, including where the paraphernalia was found.
“We are thankful that the families who came out to enjoy the fair were able to remain safe,” the sheriff’s office said. “Great job, Scorpion Unit!”
After the March 5 shooting, Atlanta police requested carnival organizers enhance their security measures by adding patrol cars and expanding their patrol perimeter. The fair also employs 25-30 security personnel composed of off-duty Atlanta police officers and private contractors, and the front entrance checkpoint includes bag checks as well as a weapons screening with a wand.
The violent incident startled carnival-goers and prompted police to post a statement to Facebook begging the community to help keep the city’s children from getting involved in violent crime.
“Atlanta, help us to help you,” the department wrote at the time. “We need parents, extended families, churches, non-profit organizations, county agencies, celebrity folks with platforms and resources, and other individuals who claim to care about this city, crime and juveniles to step up and do their part.”
