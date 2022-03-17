AK-47, crack cocaine among items seized near Atlanta Fair during crackdown

No other details about the seizures were released, including where the paraphernalia was found.

“We are thankful that the families who came out to enjoy the fair were able to remain safe,” the sheriff’s office said. “Great job, Scorpion Unit!”

After the March 5 shooting, Atlanta police requested carnival organizers enhance their security measures by adding patrol cars and expanding their patrol perimeter. The fair also employs 25-30 security personnel composed of off-duty Atlanta police officers and private contractors, and the front entrance checkpoint includes bag checks as well as a weapons screening with a wand.

The violent incident startled carnival-goers and prompted police to post a statement to Facebook begging the community to help keep the city’s children from getting involved in violent crime.

“Atlanta, help us to help you,” the department wrote at the time. “We need parents, extended families, churches, non-profit organizations, county agencies, celebrity folks with platforms and resources, and other individuals who claim to care about this city, crime and juveniles to step up and do their part.”