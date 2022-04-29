ajc logo
AJC Breakdown: The Trump Grand Jury

The ninth season of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's "Breakdown" podcast will examine Fulton County's grand jury probe into whether President Donald Trump and his allies tried to illegally interfere in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

The phone call from the White House came in at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2021. Then President Donald Trump, his chief of staff and his lawyers were on the line talking to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and members of his staff.

During the recorded phone call, Trump asked Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes,” which would give him one more vote than he needed to flip the outcome of Georgia’s presidential election.

On Monday, a special purpose grand jury will convene in Fulton County to investigate what transpired during this phone call and others the former president made to officials in Georgia in the weeks following the 2020 election. The extraordinary proceeding will also be the focus of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast.

Episodes of the podcast’s ninth season — The Trump Grand Jury — will begin airing in the coming weeks. It will be hosted by Bill Rankin, the AJC’s legal affairs reporter, and Tamar Hallerman, a senior reporter who covered the Trump administration when she was the AJC’s Washington correspondent.

To make sure you never miss an episode, subscribe to “Breakdown” anywhere you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher. For more information on this case and the other eight series of the podcast, see ajcbreakdown.com.

