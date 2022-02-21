Ahmaud Arbery’s mother to speak in Atlanta on 2nd anniversary of his death

Wanda Cooper-Jones founded the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation after her son was shot and killed Feb. 23, 2020, in Brunswick. The foundation plans an announcement “fostering positivity” at the private event, to be held at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.

Rep. Sandra Scott will also speak at the “The Ahmaud Arbery Day” event Wednesday morning. On Feb. 2, a resolution passed into Georgia law creating the day to honor the slain 25-year-old.