Ahmaud Arbery’s mother to speak in Atlanta on 2nd anniversary of his death

Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother will speak at an Atlanta event honoring her late son on Wednesday, the second anniversary of his death.

Wanda Cooper-Jones founded the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation after her son was shot and killed Feb. 23, 2020, in Brunswick. The foundation plans an announcement “fostering positivity” at the private event, to be held at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.

Rep. Sandra Scott will also speak at the “The Ahmaud Arbery Day” event Wednesday morning. On Feb. 2, a resolution passed into Georgia law creating the day to honor the slain 25-year-old.

The anniversary event comes as the federal hate crime trial continues for the three men already convicted of murdering Arbery: Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan. Closing arguments in the high-profile trial are expected Monday morning, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said Friday.

The McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of Arbery’s murder last fall in a state court trial and sentenced in January to life in prison. The three men are now on trial in federal court, accused of interfering with Arbery’s right to use a public street because he was Black. They are also charged with attempted kidnapping, and the McMichaels face weapons charges for their role in the chase and shooting.

Later Wednesday, a prayer vigil will be held at 2 p.m. on the Marietta Square, according to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

