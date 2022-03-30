A year later, Kemp touts success of state’s Crime Suppression Unit

“These brave officers are on the front lines of the fight against criminals and street gangs,” said Kemp, surrounded by dozens of officers, deputies, state troopers and wardens from the Department of Natural Resources.

He called public safety the “No. 1 responsibility of government” and praised the officers involved for going “above and beyond” in the face of danger.

“The rise in crime that we’ve been facing in many communities across Georgia is unacceptable to me,” said Kemp, who is seeking a second term as governor this year. “It’s unacceptable to the law enforcement organizations represented here today and it’s certainly unacceptable to the people that we serve.”

Similar operations are underway in other large cities, including Columbus and Macon. But in metro Atlanta alone, the multi-agency unit accounted for 588 DUI stops, 572 pursuits and the recovery of 342 stolen or missing weapons in its first year, the governor said. Another 1,300 vehicles were impounded, and police seized more than 300 stolen cars and trucks valued at an estimated $6.5 million.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Chris Wright said the unit has also arrested nine major street racing organizers over the past year as officials continue efforts to crack down on dangerous driving.

“We are stronger together and the results have helped make our capital city much safer,” he said.

Reynolds said he has undercover GBI agents gathering information on the streets and reporting back to the agency’s intelligence unit. That information is then sent out to patrol officers in real time so they know where to be.

Having a network of agencies working together is vital, Reynolds said, because “bad actors don’t pay attention to city limits. They don’t pay attention to county lines.”

For Atlanta’s police chief, it’s nice being able to reach out to the sheriff’s office or the state patrol if his department ever needs assistance. He credited the partnership with helping reduce crime across the city over the past year, calling it a “force multiplier” that helps officers cover even more territory.

“When you have this level of collaboration ... you can’t help but see a reduction.” Bryant said. “That’s what we’re seeing inside the city of Atlanta and throughout the region.”

Since it’s creation in April 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp said the state’s multi-agency Crime Suppression Unit was responsible for:

- 23,600 traffic stops

- 588 DUI stops

-213 drug arrests

-572 pursuits

-Nearly 1,300 vehicle impounds

-Nearly 16,000 citations

-451 fugitive arrests, 26 of whom were murder suspects

-The seizure of 342 stolen or missing weapons

- The recovery of 312 stolen vehicles valued at nearly $6.5 million