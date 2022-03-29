‘A life of crime’: Fulton officials create Repeat Offender Tracking Unit

Caption 220329-Atlanta-Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant, left and Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat pass in front of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens during a press conference Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, to announce the formation of a unit targeting repeat offenders. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Caption 220329-Atlanta-Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant, left and Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat pass in front of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens during a press conference Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, to announce the formation of a unit targeting repeat offenders. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

“That’s pretty much a textbook definition of a life of crime,” the mayor said. “We catch them, we arrest them, we convict them. But somehow they’re back on our streets and often they’re back to criminal behavior.”

The Repeat Offender Tracking Unit will share information between police, prosecutors and judges who can choose to keep certain offenders behind bars longer as they await trial.

“Better decisions begin with better information,” said Fulton Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher. “It helps the officers on the street, it helps the prosecutors and of course it helps the judges make better decisions.”

The unit is starting off relatively small, with just a handful of employees, and is being financed by a combination of public and private sector funding.

It will be headquartered on Mitchell Street in downtown Atlanta and is initially set to include just two Atlanta police officers, two sheriff’s deputies, an employee from the Fulton DA’s Office and administrative staff members funded by the Atlanta Police Foundation. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said the unit will likely expand in the future.

Caption 220329-Atlanta-Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens leads a press conference Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, to announce the formation of a unit targeting repeat offenders. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Caption 220329-Atlanta-Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens leads a press conference Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, to announce the formation of a unit targeting repeat offenders. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

“We are being very intentional about addressing our repeat offender issues.” Bryant said. “We have to really start being aggressive. ... This is a little different than where we’ve been before.”

The unit’s lease, furniture and technology is being paid for by Central Atlanta Progress, the Midtown Alliance and the Buckhead Coalition.

According to Dickens, just 1,000 people are committing an estimated 40% of Atlanta’s crime. The new unit, he said, sets out to change that.

“The tracking unit is designed to get these serial, repeat offenders off the city’s streets,” he said. “Any system that allows a cycle of career crime is a broken system.”

Dickens said there are resources and training programs available for those wishing to turn their lives around. But those who choose to lead a life of crime must be punished accordingly, he said.

Bryant said in the past four weeks alone, Atlanta officers have charged 75 people with more than 1,800 combined arrests: “That lets you know there’s a significant problem in the city of Atlanta.”

Caption 220329-Atlanta-Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens leads a press conference Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, to announce the formation of a unit targeting repeat offenders. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Caption 220329-Atlanta-Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens leads a press conference Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, to announce the formation of a unit targeting repeat offenders. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Sheriff Patrick Labat told reporters he expects jail numbers will rise as law enforcement starts “going after those who mean us no good.” And District Attorney Fani Willis said those deemed career criminals would be given a “scarlet letter” so anyone handling their cases knows exactly who they’re dealing with.

“We are now specifically targeting repeat offenders from the time of arrest,” she said, adding the agencies are collaborating to “make our communities safer.”