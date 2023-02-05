9,000-square-foot home goes up in flames in Suwanee area subdivision

A 9,000-square-foot home just outside Suwanee went up in flames early Sunday morning.
Gwinnett County firefighters were called by a neighbor to the 4700 block of Cuyahoga Cove in the River Club subdivision around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the two-story home fully engulfed in flames, the fire department said in a statement. No injuries were reported.
Fire crews attacked the flames from the outside and brought in a ladder to attack the flames from above. After about two hours, the main body of the fire was extinguished, the statement read. Firefighters remained at the scene for another five hours dousing hotspots and applying foam to smoldering areas.
The home was deemed a total loss, the fire department said. Security at the subdivision told them the homeowners had been out of town.
