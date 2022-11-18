8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta

No details were released on what led to the most recent charges, but Carr said the new arrests are a continuation of the previous investigation involving Curry.

“Sadly, we continue to see a connection between criminal street gangs and human trafficking, and those who engage in this violent and illegal activity must be stopped,” Carr said. “We are working to protect our most vulnerable and pursuing those who would put them in danger. This case is just the latest example that by working together across all levels of law enforcement, we can produce better outcomes that ultimately lead to a safer Georgia.”

Downing faces three counts of trafficking for sexual servitude, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. Adames-Joe faces charges of trafficking for sexual servitude, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. Harvey is facing charges of pimping, four counts of trafficking for sexual servitude, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Lee and Dobbins are facing charges of pimping, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. Johnson is facing charges of transferring a firearm to a convicted felon, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. Wilson is charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO Act.

In 2019, the statewide “Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit” was created. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the unit initiated 25 cases, prosecuted 51 defendants, made nine arrests and rescued 107 victims last year. The “Gang Prosecution Unit” was created in July 1 of this year, and since Oct. 4 it has secured 14 indictments charging 49 people across the state.