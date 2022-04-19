71-year-old felon was selling drugs next door to NW Atlanta day care, cops say

Officials had been working on the investigation since February after receiving information that drugs were possibly being sold at the home in the 1400 block of Northwest Drive, which is next to Semaj Learning Academy, a fully operational day care, police said. During the investigation, detectives said they observed several indicators that drugs were being sold.

A search warrant was conducted Saturday while the day care was closed. Four guns, one of which was stolen, 991 grams of cocaine and $102,991 were found during the search, according to police.