71-year-old felon was selling drugs next door to NW Atlanta day care, cops say

3 convicted of hate crimes in Arbery murder to be sentenced in August
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 71-year-old felon was arrested Saturday after police said he was selling drugs out of a home next door to a northwest Atlanta day care.

Officials had been working on the investigation since February after receiving information that drugs were possibly being sold at the home in the 1400 block of Northwest Drive, which is next to Semaj Learning Academy, a fully operational day care, police said. During the investigation, detectives said they observed several indicators that drugs were being sold.

A search warrant was conducted Saturday while the day care was closed. Four guns, one of which was stolen, 991 grams of cocaine and $102,991 were found during the search, according to police.

Robert Goodwin was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Goodwin is on parole after being released from the Riverbend Correctional Facility in October 2020, according to online records. He was convicted in Fulton County of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and sentenced to 30 years.

A worker at the day care facility told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officials there were not aware of drugs allegedly being sold next door.

