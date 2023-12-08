70-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in DeKalb

“He definitely loved cycling; it was something he enjoyed. He enjoyed being out in nature,” his daughter, Rashida Collier, told Channel 2 Action News.

She said technology let them know her father had been hit.

“He actually has a GPS on his bike, so it sent me a notification and it also gives whoever’s at the scene my phone number,” Rashida Collier told Channel 2.

Barry Collier’s family said he was paralyzed and suffered severe brain trauma, so they were not able to communicate with him before he died a few days after the crash. He was buried Tuesday at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens in Conyers.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle is asked to call DeKalb’s Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-724-7610.