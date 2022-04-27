BreakingNews
Trump election meddling probe to cause downtown Atlanta road closures
62-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting of DeKalb gas station employee

Jurrell Bethel, 62, is charged with malice murder in the killing of a man at a DeKalb County gas station Tuesday.

Jurrell Bethel, 62, is charged with malice murder in the killing of a man at a DeKalb County gas station Tuesday.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 9 minutes ago

A 62-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a DeKalb County gas station employee Tuesday morning has been arrested.

Jurrell Bethel was booked into the DeKalb jail Wednesday and is facing a malice murder charge, according to online jail records.

Investigators believe Bethel opened fire on the man at a Valero gas station on Candler Road following a dispute, police said Tuesday. The victim was identified as Ronald Tyrone Hodge by Channel 2 Action News. He was in his 60s, police said.

Freddie Searcy, a friend of Hodge’s who works at the same gas station, told Channel 2 that Hodge was “laughing and having fun” just before the shooting.

The deadly shooting happened at a Valero gas station on Candler Road on Tuesday.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The deadly shooting happened at a Valero gas station on Candler Road on Tuesday.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The deadly shooting happened at a Valero gas station on Candler Road on Tuesday.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 770-724-7850. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

