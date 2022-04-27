62-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting of DeKalb gas station employee

A 62-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a DeKalb County gas station employee Tuesday morning has been arrested.
Jurrell Bethel was booked into the DeKalb jail Wednesday and is facing a malice murder charge, according to online jail records.
Investigators believe Bethel opened fire on the man at a Valero gas station on Candler Road following a dispute, police said Tuesday. The victim was identified as Ronald Tyrone Hodge by Channel 2 Action News. He was in his 60s, police said.
Freddie Searcy, a friend of Hodge’s who works at the same gas station, told Channel 2 that Hodge was “laughing and having fun” just before the shooting.
