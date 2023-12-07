5 months after deadly Cobb crash, driver accused of passing stopped car arrested

Instead of waiting on another driver to turn left, Cobb County investigators believe Jordan Alexander Rogers drove around that car, causing a crash that killed a 54-year-old man.

The June 29 wreck happened at the intersection of Richard B. Sailors Parkway and Old Lost Mountain Road, near Powder Springs, according to police. After an arrest warrant was secured for Rogers in October, he surrendered Wednesday and was booked into the Cobb jail.

Rogers, who lives in Powder Springs, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra when he’s accused of causing the three-vehicle crash that killed Gregory Brown and also injured a second driver.