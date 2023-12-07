5 months after deadly Cobb crash, driver accused of passing stopped car arrested

Instead of waiting on another driver to turn left, Cobb County investigators believe Jordan Alexander Rogers drove around that car, causing a crash that killed a 54-year-old man.
The June 29 wreck happened at the intersection of Richard B. Sailors Parkway and Old Lost Mountain Road, near Powder Springs, according to police. After an arrest warrant was secured for Rogers in October, he surrendered Wednesday and was booked into the Cobb jail.
Rogers, who lives in Powder Springs, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra when he’s accused of causing the three-vehicle crash that killed Gregory Brown and also injured a second driver.
“Said accused did make a left turn from a travel lane instead of the left turn lane in front of a Kia that was waiting to make a left turn,” the arrest warrant states. “Said accused did fail to yield to a Toyota and Ford that were traveling eastbound on Richard D. Sailors and had a green light while the accused was turning left.”
Rogers struck Brown’s car, causing it to hit a Ford, police said after the crash.
Brown, who lived in Dallas, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries, according to police. Another driver was treated for her injuries at a hospital. Rogers was not injured, police said.
Rogers was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, improper passing, improper turning and a window tint violation. He was being held without bond Thursday afternoon.
