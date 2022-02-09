4th suspect in Philadelphia boy’s homicide arrested in Atlanta

Samir Jefferson was shot and killed in broad daylight Nov. 29. Authorities described the killing as an “ambush,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously.

Jefferson had been waiting for a bus in front of a Rite Aid in North Philadelphia when two suspects pulled up in one or two vehicles and began shooting, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The boy ran about 200 feet as the two shooters chased him, leaving a trail of at least 35 shell casings from two separate guns. Jefferson collapsed on the sidewalk after being shot at least 10 times. He died at a hospital.