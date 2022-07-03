BreakingNews
40-year-old man at Lanier first drowning victim of Fourth of July weekend
40-year-old man at Lanier first drowning victim of Fourth of July weekend

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 40-year-old man was the first drowning victim of the Fourth of July weekend Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The man, whom authorities have not publicly identified, had been in the water at a home on Little River on Lake Lanier in Hall County, according to a news release. DNR game wardens responded around 7:30 p.m. He had been pulled out of the water by bystanders and was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was pronounced dead.

No other drownings have been reported so far this holiday weekend, according to the DNR. But there have been 11 people charged with boating under the influence since Saturday. And with thousands of boats and even more boaters expected to be on the water this weekend, DNR officials are warning people to caution, especially with no lifeguards on duty at Lake Lanier’s 20 designated swimming areas.

ExploreAuthorities brace for crowded summer at Lake Lanier

Five fireworks shows are scheduled for the weekend at the lake, Game Warden Jason Roberson previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and each show can have a turnout of about 5,000 to 6,000 boats.

“It’ll be a very congested place, there’ll be a lot of partying, a lot of drinking a lot of dangerous behavior going on,” he said.

Officials urge boaters to have a designated driver and for everyone to wear lifejackets.

