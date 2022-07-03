40-year-old man at Lanier first drowning victim of Fourth of July weekend

The man, whom authorities have not publicly identified, had been in the water at a home on Little River on Lake Lanier in Hall County, according to a news release. DNR game wardens responded around 7:30 p.m. He had been pulled out of the water by bystanders and was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was pronounced dead.

No other drownings have been reported so far this holiday weekend, according to the DNR. But there have been 11 people charged with boating under the influence since Saturday. And with thousands of boats and even more boaters expected to be on the water this weekend, DNR officials are warning people to caution, especially with no lifeguards on duty at Lake Lanier’s 20 designated swimming areas.