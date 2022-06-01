BreakingNews
4-vehicle injury wreck partially blocks I-285 near Roswell Road
4-vehicle injury wreck partially blocks I-285 near Roswell Road

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

A four-vehicle wreck left one person injured and is blocking multiple lanes of I-285 East on Wednesday morning.

Sandy Springs police said the crash, which is near the Roswell Road exit, involved a tractor-trailer and three cars. The person who was injured is expected to survive, police said.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the collision occurred around 6:45 a.m., and three of five lanes have been blocked. It is expected to be cleared by 11 a.m.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

