4-vehicle injury wreck partially blocks I-285 near Roswell Road

A four-vehicle wreck left one person injured and is blocking multiple lanes of I-285 East on Wednesday morning.
Sandy Springs police said the crash, which is near the Roswell Road exit, involved a tractor-trailer and three cars. The person who was injured is expected to survive, police said.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the collision occurred around 6:45 a.m., and three of five lanes have been blocked. It is expected to be cleared by 11 a.m.
