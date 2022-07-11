4 rescued from rock in Yellow River after water level quickly rose

County fire crews were called to the Yellow River Park on Juhan Road just before 8:30 p.m. and spotted the four clinging to a rock abut 15 to 30 feet from the bank. Fire officials did not release any details about the victims but said they were in their mid-20s.

According to a news release from the fire department, the group told rescue crews they had been playing in the river when the water level suddenly began to rise and trapped them on the rock. Officials attributed the rise in water level to the recent rainfall.