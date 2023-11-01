4 men sentenced for involvement in Cobb gang-related shooting

Nicholas Poole, James Daniels and Bryce Dowell all pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to various charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree criminal damage to property and second-degree criminal damage to property. They were sentenced to 25 years, with the first 13 to be served in prison, Attorney General Chris Carr said.

Thomas White, who coordinated the shooting from prison, pleaded guilty Sept. 18 to the same charges with the exception of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Carr said. He was sentenced to 15 years, with the first four to be served in prison.

On June 25, 2021, Cobb police officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Mulkey Circle regarding a drive-by shooting. Law enforcement said they located countless shell casings and saw that two apartment units were significantly damaged.

Surveillance footage revealed that three men were dropped off at the complex and then picked up by the same vehicle. The owner of that vehicle told police that Poole, Daniels, Dowell and a fourth suspect identified as Thomas Williams borrowed the car. Williams, who remains at large but was indicted in the shooting, was identified as the driver, according to Carr.

Officials said they were later able to determine that White utilized a contraband cellphone while serving time at Jenkins Correctional Center in Millen and requested that Daniels, Dowell and Poole carry out the shooting. At the time, White was in prison for various charges tied to a robbery in Douglas County, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Information on those targeted were not provided, but Carr said the shooting was gang-related. Poole, Daniels and Dowell are members of the 2Solid street gang, which is nationally affiliated with the Bloods, according to officials. White is a member of an older Cobb hybrid gang known as the Good Product Team, Carr said.

Soon after the shooting, the three men were arrested at a residence in Hiram on June 28. A search warrant was executed and several guns were located that matched those used in the incident, according to Carr.

When the Cobb shooting occurred, officials said that Daniels, Dowell and Poole were also wanted in a Buckhead apartment shooting that injured bystanders at a nearby Home Depot. On May 15, 2021, police said the men began shooting at the Peninsula at Buckhead on Piedmont Road. Authorities said multiple rounds were fired in the direction of the Home Depot, where three people in the parking lot were injured.

The cases for Daniels and Dowell remain open. Poole pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years, Fulton County court records show.

“Time and again, these defendants put lives at risk by committing and directing repeated acts of violence across our state,” Carr said. “Thanks to our strong partnerships with local law enforcement and the Georgia Department of Corrections, we were able to secure their convictions and put a stop to these senseless shootings.”