4 injured, including firefighter, in Marietta apartment complex blaze

Three residents of a Marietta apartment complex and a firefighter were injured Thursday evening in a blaze that damaged 10 units, Cobb County officials said.
The three residents of Rockledge Apartments were taken to the hospital with injuries related to smoke inhalation, Cobb fire spokesman Nick Danz said. A firefighter injured his arm during the response, but no additional details were shared about his injury and officials did not say if he was taken to the hospital.
Crews were called to the complex at 2029 Powers Ferry Road just after 6 p.m., Danz said. The blaze was brought under control in less than two hours, but 20 units were affected.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Danz said. No further information has been released.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com