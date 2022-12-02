4 injured, including firefighter, in Marietta apartment complex blaze

The three residents of Rockledge Apartments were taken to the hospital with injuries related to smoke inhalation, Cobb fire spokesman Nick Danz said. A firefighter injured his arm during the response, but no additional details were shared about his injury and officials did not say if he was taken to the hospital.

Crews were called to the complex at 2029 Powers Ferry Road just after 6 p.m., Danz said. The blaze was brought under control in less than two hours, but 20 units were affected.