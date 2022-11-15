4 injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Griffin

Four men were taken to the hospital, including two who were flown to a trauma center, after they were injured in a drive-by shooting and crash Sunday in Griffin that may have been gang-related, officials said.
Officers responded to East Tinsley Street after getting several 911 calls about a shooting, Griffin police spokesman Investigator Richard Powell said in a news release. At the scene, police found four men in a white Mercedes-Benz that had crashed into a power pole.
The two men flown to the trauma center were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Powell said. The other two were also taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not specified.
They were identified as Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey. Police have not responded to a request for additional information.
Powell said a stolen gun was found in the wrecked Mercedes and that investigators believe the incident is related to gang activity. Police are asking for help from the public as they gather more details.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J. Spears at jspears@cityofgriffin.com or 470-771-3112.
