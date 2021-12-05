4 injured in 2 separate Atlanta shootings

At least four people were shot and injured in two separate Atlanta shootings Saturday, police said.
The first incident happened around noon in northwest Atlanta. Officers were dispatched to West Lake Avenue and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard after a shots fired call. When they arrived on scene, they were advised that the victim was at a nearby fire station, police said. The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the man had been involved in a fight with the suspected gunman prior to the shooting, police said.
“It appears the shooting is related to the dispute,” police said but did not clarify if the suspect and victim knew each other.
About 10 hours later and a 10-minute drive away, Atlanta police were called to the 300 block of Peters Street regarding multiple people shot, police said. When responding officers arrived, three people were found shot. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The shooting occurred less than a mile away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.
Authorities said they are still trying to identify the suspect in the earlier shooting. No information on a suspect in the evening shooting was provided.
