4 injured after gun discharges inside Walmart in Clayton County
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Four people were shot and injured after a gun went off Sunday at a Walmart in Lovejoy, police said.

The shooting occurred about 12:20 p.m. when a customer inside the store along Tara Boulevard shot himself in the leg after mishandling a gun, police said. The bullet then ricocheted, striking three other people, according to authorities.

All injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to police, the armed man, identified as 29-year-old Michael Walton, did not have his gun secured in a holster while it was loaded.

Police said Walton will be charged with reckless conduct and booked into the Clayton County Jail.

Explore2 arrested in teen’s alleged kidnapping at Walmart in Lovejoy

In mid-July, two people were arrested after they allegedly kidnapped an 18-year-old woman at the same Walmart, police said.

Witnesses in that incident told Lovejoy officers that they saw a man walk up to a vehicle with a gun, break the car window, drag a woman out and force her into his vehicle at gunpoint. The victim was eventually able to escape near Macon and the suspects were located in Albany.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

