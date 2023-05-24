4 construction workers injured in partial crane collapse in Midtown

Four people were injured a partial crane collapse at a construction site in Midtown Atlanta on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Crews were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Peachtree Street following reports of a possible fire, according to Atlanta fire spokesperson Alyssa Richardson. When firefighters arrived, they located the crane collapse.
“Structures in a one-block radius have been evacuated,” Richardson said.
The four people injured were identified by officials as construction site employees. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, while seven other employees who were initially unaccounted for have been located, Richardson said.
Heavy police and firefighter activity was blocking parts of Spring, West Peachtree and 10th streets, according to Atlanta police spokesperson Aaron Fix. Police officers are in the area helping with traffic control, and Fix confirmed there was building structure damage at the location.
Credit: Henri Hollis
Credit: Henri Hollis
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com