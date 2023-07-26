3rd teen arrested in death of 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell

A third person was arrested Tuesday in the killing of a 16-year-old girl who was shot outside her high school in Atlanta, police said.

Tsenre Mosley, 19, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Two other teenagers have been sitting in the Fulton County Jail since June in connection with Bre’Asia Powell’s death.

On May 28, Powell was shot around 2:30 a.m. during a gathering outside Benjamin E. Mays High School, according to police. She was remembered as a star athlete and strong student.

Powell was one of two teenagers Atlanta police found wounded at the end of a driveway outside the school, where officials said the unauthorized gathering had taken place. The other shooting victim was taken to a hospital and survived. Powell died from her injuries.

The first arrest made in the case happened June 16. Jaquan Withers, 18, who was already in the Fulton jail on an unrelated incident, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

Less than a week later, investigators arrested 19-year-old Willie Dennis and charged him with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Dennis was wanted out of Jackson County, Georgia, on an unrelated theft warrant, according to police. Officers assigned to Operation Heatwave located Dennis traveling in an SUV and were able to conduct a traffic stop and take him into custody.

Several 911 calls that were released by officials revealed a chaotic scene moments after shots were fired.

“It was a shootout! It was a shootout!” someone yelled in the background during the call.

Powell was able to unlock her cellphone after the shooting so that her friends could summon help, a family friend later said. Those around her attempted to apply pressure to her wounds, but she had lost a lot of blood, the 911 callers said. She died at Grady Memorial Hospital.