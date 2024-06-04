3rd man charged in Atlanta woman’s death arrested while jet skiing

On Allatoona Lake near I-75, Oboite was spotted jet skiing in a no-wake zone around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said. Game wardens stopped him and suspected he was impaired, which kicked off a possible intoxication investigation, agency spokesman Mark McKinnon said.

Oboite is accused of refusing to provide identification, fleeing on the jet ski and then running into a wooded area near Holiday Marina. Game wardens pursued him and were eventually able to take him into custody.

McKinnon said it was discovered that Oboite had several active warrants out of Atlanta. He was booked into the Bartow jail on charges of BUI, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, violation of rules of the road for boat traffic and giving a false identification to law enforcement.

In the Atlanta case, he faces charges of murder, distribution of a controlled substance, hindering the apprehension of a criminal, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.

Lenoir’s mother, Jannette Jackson, told Channel 2 Action News that she could not believe the circumstances of the arrest.

“There are absolutely no words that I could describe the agony that I feel daily,” Jackson said. “The fact that he was found on jet skis, having a jolly good time, is probably the most hurtful part of all of this.”

Few details have been released since Lenoir’s death. It’s believed that after Lenoir was killed, her body was disposed of at an unknown location, police have stated.

The two other suspects remain in the Fulton County Jail without bond.

Diante Reynolds was arrested in September 2022 and indicted on charges of murder, distribution of a controlled substance, hindering the apprehension of a criminal, concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, identity fraud and first-degree forgery.

Nicholas Devon Hendrickson was arrested two months later and indicted on charges of concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, false statements and hindering the apprehension of a criminal.