Cops: Search continues for body of missing woman killed in Midtown; 2 charged

Diante Reynolds (left) and Steven Oboite were charged in the killing and disappearance of Allahnia Lenoir. Oboite remains at large.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Diante Reynolds (left) and Steven Oboite were charged in the killing and disappearance of Allahnia Lenoir. Oboite remains at large.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
1 suspect remains at large

Two men have been charged with murder after a woman last seen nearly three months ago in Atlanta is believed to have been killed and her body disposed of at an unknown location, police said Tuesday.

Allahnia Lenoir, 24, was reported missing Aug. 1 and was last seen July 30 at Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street, according to police. Authorities said she was with two men in the apartment.

“At that point in the case, we quickly began to realize that there may be some foul play involved in the disappearance of Allahnia,” Atlanta police Lt. Peter Malecki said during a news conference Tuesday.

The men suspected of being with her at the time of her disappearance have been charged, Malecki said. Diante Reynolds, 29, was taken into custody Sept. 9 in Conyers and charged with murder and concealing the death of another. Authorities are still searching for 29-year-old Steven Oboite, who faces the same charges.

Allahnia Lenoir, 24, was last seen July 30 in Midtown.

Credit: Atlanta police

Allahnia Lenoir, 24, was last seen July 30 in Midtown.

Credit: Atlanta police

Allahnia Lenoir, 24, was last seen July 30 in Midtown.

Credit: Atlanta police

Credit: Atlanta police

Police said Lenoir never left the apartment on her own accord. Authorities are still investigating the cause of her death.

“We do believe that she had died inside the apartment and then was potentially relocated to an undetermined location,” Malecki said.

Lenoir’s body has not been located. Malecki said officers have conducted numerous searches, utilizing cadaver dogs, homicide detectives and entire police recruit classes.

Malecki said the two suspects were not strangers to Lenoir. The woman is believed to have had a brief relationship with the men prior to meeting them at the Midtown apartment. A third person who was there the night Lenoir went missing is not believed to have been involved in her disappearance, Malecki said.

In August, Lenior’s mother, Jannette Jackson, told Channel 2 Action News she believed that someone had abducted her daughter.

“Nobody deserves to just disappear,” Jackson said. “Every day is getting harder obviously because the reality of time not being on my side or my daughter’s side is hurting — is painful.”

