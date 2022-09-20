Cops: Search continues for body of missing woman killed in Midtown; 2 charged

Police said Lenoir never left the apartment on her own accord. Authorities are still investigating the cause of her death.

“We do believe that she had died inside the apartment and then was potentially relocated to an undetermined location,” Malecki said.

Lenoir’s body has not been located. Malecki said officers have conducted numerous searches, utilizing cadaver dogs, homicide detectives and entire police recruit classes.

Malecki said the two suspects were not strangers to Lenoir. The woman is believed to have had a brief relationship with the men prior to meeting them at the Midtown apartment. A third person who was there the night Lenoir went missing is not believed to have been involved in her disappearance, Malecki said.

In August, Lenior’s mother, Jannette Jackson, told Channel 2 Action News she believed that someone had abducted her daughter.

“Nobody deserves to just disappear,” Jackson said. “Every day is getting harder obviously because the reality of time not being on my side or my daughter’s side is hurting — is painful.”