38-year prison sentence for Cobb child molester

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
Young victims were abused for years, officials say

In 2018, a 13-year-old girl told someone at her summer camp that she had been sexually abused for years, officials said. More than three years later, the man accused of abusing her was convicted of child molestation and sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison.

Brian Young, 49, of Kennesaw, was found guilty by a jury last week of two counts of child molestation, Cobb judicial circuit District Attorney Flynn D. Broady said in a news release. Young was sentenced to 38 years in prison after spending most of the previous three years in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The case against Young began when the victim was at a summer camp and told someone that Young had been abusing her since she was 8, Broady said. The disclosure kicked off an investigation that revealed the girl’s older sister, who was 15 at the time, had also been sexually abused by Young since the age of 9.

During the trial, the girls detailed the abuse which continued after they moved to a different county, Broady said. Young was convicted on both counts of child molestation on Friday and sentenced immediately after.

“Young took his sickness and infected everyone around him,” Assistant District Attorney David Bailey, who prosecuted the case, said in a press statement. “I commend the bravery of these two young survivors for sharing their truth. Thanks to the jury, Young will now be held accountable for the egregious acts he committed.”

