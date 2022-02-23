38-year prison sentence for Cobb child molester

Brian Young, 49, of Kennesaw, was found guilty by a jury last week of two counts of child molestation, Cobb judicial circuit District Attorney Flynn D. Broady said in a news release. Young was sentenced to 38 years in prison after spending most of the previous three years in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The case against Young began when the victim was at a summer camp and told someone that Young had been abusing her since she was 8, Broady said. The disclosure kicked off an investigation that revealed the girl’s older sister, who was 15 at the time, had also been sexually abused by Young since the age of 9.