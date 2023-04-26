X

37 displaced by fire at townhouse-style apartments in Peachtree Corners

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

An intense fire at an apartment complex in Peachtree Corners displaced 37 people and forced firefighters to battle flames for nearly an hour around midday Wednesday.

Despite the fire’s intensity, no one was injured and only one dog had to be rescued from the blaze, Gwinnett fire spokesman Lt. Andy Lane said. The dog was quickly reunited with its owner and the Red Cross is working with the complex’s leasing office to assist the displaced residents with relocation while their apartments are repaired.

Firefighters were called to the Fields at Peachtree Corners just before 11:40 a.m., Lane said. Plumbers working at the property noticed the fire and called the leasing office, and someone there called 911.

When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the center units of a connected row of townhouse-style apartments, Lane said. Firefighters attacked the flames with hand lines and used a ladder truck to spray from above.

It was nearly 12:40 p.m. before the fire was extinguished, Lane said, but the damage was minimized by firewalls in between the apartment units. The fire was started by accident as the result of work being done by the plumbers who initially reported it, according to Lane.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

