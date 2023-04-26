37 displaced by fire at townhouse-style apartments in Peachtree Corners

Despite the fire’s intensity, no one was injured and only one dog had to be rescued from the blaze, Gwinnett fire spokesman Lt. Andy Lane said. The dog was quickly reunited with its owner and the Red Cross is working with the complex’s leasing office to assist the displaced residents with relocation while their apartments are repaired.

Firefighters were called to the Fields at Peachtree Corners just before 11:40 a.m., Lane said. Plumbers working at the property noticed the fire and called the leasing office, and someone there called 911.