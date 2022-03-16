35-year sentence for serial rapist linked to 3 sexual assault kits in DeKalb

Several years later, in 2013, Mapp struck again when he began following a 23-year-old woman walking home along Candler Road near Flat Shoals Road, Jones said. Mapp tried to persuade the woman to give him her phone number, but when she wouldn’t, he grabbed her and threw her down in a wooded area. Mapp raped the victim there, then fled. The woman immediately reported the incident to the police.

Another two years later, Mapp assaulted his third victim, also a 23-year-old woman walking on Candler Road, according to Jones. The woman was walking to a bus stop on her way to work when Mapp grabbed her from behind. He put the woman in a headlock and stuck a gun to her back, then threatened to shoot her if she screamed. Mapp took the woman to a wooded area where he strangled and raped her. The woman was able to escape after she flagged down a passing driver. She was later hospitalized for her strangulation injuries after she reported the assault to the police.

Investigators finally got a break in the case a few months later in 2015 when a fourth victim was able to escape from Mapp before being raped, Jones said. The woman was walking in the same area while talking to her boyfriend on her cellphone when Mapp attacked her from behind and began strangling her. He forced her into the woods but she was able to fight Mapp off and run home to her boyfriend.

The man came back to the area looking for his girlfriend’s attacker, Jones said. He was able to find Mapp and beat him badly enough that the serial rapist was taken to the hospital. He was later arrested and spent more than three months in jail before he was released in September 2015, according to online jail records.

Detectives investigating the last assault recognized the similarities to the previous 2015 rape, which remained unsolved, the DA’s office said. When that sexual assault kit was tested, it linked Mapp’s DNA to the 2015 case as well as the additional unsolved rapes from 2006 and 2013. Mapp was rearrested in 2016, and the cases were consolidated in 2019.

Mapp’s DNA was already known to law enforcement thanks to a previous felony conviction. Mapp served nearly two years in prison from 2006-2008 for false imprisonment and went to prison again for less than a year between 2014-2015 for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.

The sexual assault kits collected in each of the cases in the indictment were tested by the GASAKI task force, which was created in 2018 as part of a multimillion-dollar federal grant program called the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. The Georgia task force helps prosecutors by testing previously untested sexual assault kits or any cold case sexual assault kit.