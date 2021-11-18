30-year law enforcement veteran unable to work after off-duty shooting

“He also has living expenses and legal fees that pertain to his injuries that have poured in,” she added. Wilcox-Summers did not specify the reason for the legal fees.

Wilcox started his law enforcement career in 1993 with the GBI and became a special agent the next year, a position he held for a decade, according to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council’s records. In 2004, Wilcox left the GBI and worked for several different local agencies before landing back at another state agency in 2011, Georgia’s Department of Juvenile Justice. He worked there until leaving for the Department of Corrections in 2015, where he worked until 2017, according to records.

Wilcox joined the Molena Police Department on Oct. 6, just weeks before his injury, according to POST records.

“I’d like to thank everyone for all the thoughts, prayers and donations for my brother and our family! It’s all been appreciated and will continue to be appreciated,” Wilcox’s sister wrote on the fundraising page. “Dan has an extremely long road ahead of him.”

