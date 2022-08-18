Police: 3 teens charged after 16-year-old shot at Douglasville mall during drug deal

Three teenagers were charged after a drug deal ended with a 16-year-old shot at a Douglas County mall, police announced Thursday.
Alexis Lopez, 17, and another 16-year-old boy, whose name was not released, were arrested soon after the July 31 incident and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and armed robbery. Both were denied bond and are being charged as adults, police said.
Jimmy Alexander Mendoza-Orellana, 17, who was described as a “middleman” by police, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, contributing to the delinquency, and unruliness or deprivation of a minor.
Authorities said an investigation into the shooting revealed that Mendoza-Orellana set up the drug deal and arranged for Lopez and the 16-year-old to buy unspecified drugs from the victim in the parking lot of Arbor Place.
At some point, the two teenagers attempted to rob the victim and pulled out guns, police said. The 16-year-old victim was shot in the leg, but police did not say who shot him. The teen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and eventually released.
The suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting, authorities said.
“Marijuana and THC vape cartridges were recovered at the scene, as were shell casings and bullets,” police said.
Two of the suspects attended schools in Cobb County, according to officials. Authorities said that the victim was familiar with the suspects prior to the incident.
