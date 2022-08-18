Police: 3 teens charged after 16-year-old shot at Douglasville mall during drug deal

Alexis Lopez, 17, and another 16-year-old boy, whose name was not released, were arrested soon after the July 31 incident and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and armed robbery. Both were denied bond and are being charged as adults, police said.

Jimmy Alexander Mendoza-Orellana, 17, who was described as a “middleman” by police, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, contributing to the delinquency, and unruliness or deprivation of a minor.